On Saturday afternoon, the grounds around the Robert E. Lee statue shifted into a different type of community gathering than it’s seen in the past 72 days, where the state barred entry after sunset, police launched chemical agents and flash bangs, officers arrested protesters and tore down tents and people began calling the area Marcus-David Peters Circle.
The event, Conversations at the Monument, was a push for unity — an attempt to bridge the disconnect between decision makers and the people they’re supposed to serve.
Sherri Robinson, one of the event’s organizers with nonprofit Show Love, hoped the median would be a place for a collective group coming together, prioritizing the community’s concerns with officials who aren’t always accessible. She called Saturday afternoon phase one.
“The great thing is that we have the eyes and ears of the leaders now. We have their attention and we want to keep that attention until we get this matter resolved,” Robinson said. “However long it takes.”
Four tents were set up on the median Saturday, each with easels set up for attendees to write out their concerns relating to public safety and criminal justice; mental health and health care; housing; and education.
“Marcus Alert project: what is the city doing to move this forward and how can I help?” one read.
“Why are ordinances selectively enforced?” read another.
Of the 13 elected officials and police representatives set to appear according to a news release, only City Council members Stephanie Lynch, Michael Jones and Andreas Addison and School Board member Scott Barlow were in attendance. Jones said he saw anger Saturday, and rightfully so, he added.
“People still do not trust the legislative process or the people that are leading. That’s one of my takeaways from today,” Jones said. “I need to make sure that I legislate that Black Lives Matter. I don’t want to just say it.”
Richmond Police said in a tweet that Chief Gerald Smith didn’t come due to a flyer indicating a water balloon fight at the circle that said “we do not negotiate with cops who have failed to hear the cries of the RVA Black community for years.”
“The Richmond Police Department is committed to finding a peaceful way forward through open and inclusive dialogue. Our Constructive Conversation Teams stand ready to meet any time at any place,” said RPD spokesperson Gene Lepley in a statement. “We want to work together to build a better, more inclusive Richmond. We hope we can engage those who share that goal.”
On Saturday afternoon, more than 10 Richmond police officers arrived at another median around the monument where Lepley said officers informed those there that they couldn’t camp in that space.
Some longtime organizers — many of whom, including the family of Marcus-David Peters, were not consulted until Friday — said they felt the dialogue erased the work of those who’ve fought for police accountability for years. Chelsea Higgs Wise, an organizer with Richmond For All, said that the space can’t represent healing if the police presence is centered over organizers who’ve “been screaming for years that they do not feel safe around Richmond Police.” Higgs Wise said that demands and concerns have been made clear, but action hasn’t been pushed forward.
The Lee statue has been in the background of more than two months of protests against police violence and the outpouring of grief crystallized around demands organizers say haven’t been met.
They’ve called for an independent civilian review board with subpoena power. They were given a civilian task force that included police. Activists for years pushed for the implementation of the Marcus Alert System, which would dispatch mental health professionals instead of police in mental health crises. The City Council voted to draft recommendations to develop a plan for the alert by Oct. 1.
Some advocates worry it’s a stalling tactic. Other demands include re-opening the Peters case; defunding the police and reallocating money to Black communities; dropping charges against protesters; releasing the names of Richmond police officers under investigation for use-of-force misconduct.
The tension continues building in the aftermath of the council’s July 27 meeting, where 7 voted down a resolution co-patroned by council members Lynch and Jones to examine the Richmond Police Department budget for money that could be shifted toward mental health programs.
Jones said to fix the fractured relationship between government and community, he’s going to keep showing up. Jones also urged people to bring Saturday’s energy to the city council.
Taylor Maloney, VCU’s Student Government Association president, told Jones that taking to the streets has been the only way protesters have been able to get the city’s attention.
“You know what the answer is every time we peaceful protest? Wait till November,” she said. “I’m fighting for stuff that cannot be legislated. You can’t vote out racism. You can’t vote out white supremacy.”
Addison also fielded questions on Saturday, responding to criticisms of his vote on Lynch and Jones’ resolution. He said that the city’s budget will already be stretched too thin next year due to the pandemic’s impact to consider reallocating those funds, but that he supports finding ways to better fund mental health and substance abuse programs.
Lynch, who’s also a former social worker, said that the more they learn about inequities in different areas — education, housing, health care — the more the system can be transformed through policy and budget.
“Our Black and brown families and communities cannot wait any longer for us to make changes.” she said. “They need to see it. They need to be a part of it.”
Richmond should continue "Discussions on Monument" long after things settle down... ~~~ Bob
