Cost of gas nearing $4.84 per gallon in many parts of Virginia

At the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road, Hope Whitby sat in the office of an Exxon gas and service station. She was mainly helping customers who needed assistance with car service requests.

Most of the customers who sauntered into the office from the blistering heat on Thursday afternoon were checking on the status of their cars. One woman came in looking for a place to get rid of her propane tank.

While working at the desk, Whitby also oversaw the gas station, watching the price of regular fuel per gallon displayed in red: $4.85.

“There’s been a slight dip in customers,” Whitby said. “One would think because it goes so high there would be more [of a dip].”

On an average weekday, the Exxon gas station would see a gas volume of between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of fuel. The day before, however, Whitby said the gas station had only gone through 5,000 gallons.

“We get an email from corporate, and they let us know what the prices will be,” Whitby said. “They fluctuate – they go up, they go down. I know that there’s a national prediction that it could be over $5 by July 4, and I’m hoping that’s not the case because we want people to be able to go where they need to go and afford the gas.”

The average cost of regular fuel in Virginia jumped 30 cents within the course of a week, according to AAA, and it’s expected to keep increasing through the remainder of the year.

In the Richmond-Petersburg region, regular unleaded gas reached its highest recorded average price of $4.84 per gallon Thursday, about 4 cents higher than the state average. About a week ago, the same region’s average was just $4.47.

A year ago, that price was $2.94 per gallon.

The rising cost of oil and demand for fuel is causing the price of gas to surge across the country, according to a release from AAA.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in the release. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

After the lack of summer travel and activities over the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitby said many customers hadn’t let the gas prices get to them. During Memorial Day weekend, the gas station saw its usual numbers from previous holiday weekends.

For those using different methods of travel, like flying, the gas prices didn’t have much of an impact either. Christopher Delfs, 62, works in Richmond as a banker and said he didn’t anticipate having to change his travel habits from higher gas prices.

“If we travel, we travel by plane,” Delfs said while at the pump, “and I’m not a big commuter – I don’t have a big commute to go downtown or anything.”

On the other side of the station, Bobbi Davis, 24, was filling her tank for her regular commute from Southside Richmond to the Medical College of Virginia, her drives home and her visits to friends out of town.

“I don’t even want to travel anymore,” Davis said. “It’s taking all my money. Soon we’ll be paying $100 just to fill a tank up.”

The rise in gas prices extended to the rideshare and food delivery industries. In March, Lyft announced it would add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by drivers as a result of the surging gasoline prices. That same week, DoorDash announced it would give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card for drivers.

In Richmond, for some Uber drivers who wanted to earn extra money, it was hard to break even at the gas pump.

Gas stations themselves, however, were unable to put programs in place to help drivers who needed fuel. Instead, Whitby said they would help check the cars to make sure they were getting the best out of their fuel.

“I will definitely help them check their car, make sure the tires are inflated, make sure that they have all the things that would help increase the gas mileage,” Whitby said.

At the pumps, Cade Bridges, an 18-year-old student, was watching as his car finished filling up. Aside from going to and from school every day, Bridges said his friends lived relatively far away from him – and his car only got about 12 ½ miles per gallon.

“It adds up relatively quickly when I want to go and see them,” Bridges said. “It just sucks.”

This summer, he said he would try to drive less. He and his neighbor would be working at the same summer camp as counselors, meaning they could carpool.

“Now that I don’t have school, I’m going to try and travel less,” Bridges said. “I’m probably going to be more ‘calm’ with my money.”