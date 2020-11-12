Council candidate urges Richmond registrar to 'rebuild trust' with public after vote count error

Kelley Losier, Spinks’ campaign manager, said: “Ms. Showalter’s track record of resentment and indifference towards transparency has left the electorate with no reason to trust her word. If she is sincere about proving she is qualified to manage Richmond’s democratic process, all she needs to do is show the receipts.”

Spinks announced earlier Thursday that he would be seeking more information about how the votes were counted after the election, but would be willing to accept the results even if they prove he loses.

“It gives me no pleasure having to question the credibility of this reporting; however, due to the unusually dramatic discrepancy between the number of initially reported votes and those posted now, voters in the 2nd District deserve to know how and why this disparity occurred,” Spinks said.

“After repeated attempts to clarify these results, Ms. Showalter, the steward of Richmond’s democratic process, has continued to offer inadequate, vague and inconsistent responses.”

Showalter did not comment on Spinks’ remarks. She said she had suspected an addition error, but was unable to confirm until speaking with an election officer Thursday.