Council candidate urges Richmond registrar to "rebuild trust" with public after vote count errors

Nachman eventually provided the corrected results to Wentz, but the candidate said she felt it was difficult to get an explanation for the error from Showalter.

In his statement Thursday, Spinks said those kinds of errors make it harder for candidates and voters to trust local election processes.

"I urge Ms. Showalter and the electoral board to acknowledge the damage that has been done to the credibility of the Registrar's office and promptly formulate a plan to effectively rebuild the trust of the Richmond electorate," he said.

Nachman said Thursday that the office has been struggling in recent days to certify the results of an election with an unprecedented number of mail-in votes following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the election office.

He acknowledged that mistakes were made, but said the electoral board will not be held responsible for them. As for the registrar, who is appointed by the board, he said there will be a review of how her office handled this year's election.

Asked whether the board would consider dismissing her, he said it's too soon to know.

"If that extraordinary step were to be taken, we would have to make a case" he said. "I don’t know if we’re there yet. But that is not outside the realm of possibilities."