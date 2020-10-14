Council rejects Stoney's $500,000 health initiative plans; proposes use of surplus funds for emergency COVID fund instead

Richmond City Council wants to direct $500,000 of an estimated $19 million surplus to pandemic relief efforts instead of health initiatives Mayor Levar Stoney says would address gun violence, drug addiction and racial disparities in maternal health.
As estimates for a budget surplus for the year that ended on June 30 continue to rise, the City Council agreed Wednesday to allocate $5 million to brace a routinely underfunded pension program. Council members however, could not agree on how exactly to use the money the mayor was eyeing for his initiatives with the city's health department.
With nearly all of the projected surplus now earmarked for a rainy day fund, a capital maintenance reserve and employee retirement benefits, the councilors discussed Monday spending the remaining $500,000 to help people who are homeless, residents and businesses struggling to pay rent or giving a bonus to city employees.
Stoney noted the council's decision without directly expressing frustration or disappointment.
"The council has decided to put it in special fund with no current plans on how to spend those dollars. They said they plan to move swiftly," he said. "Considering the urgency of health disparities amidst this pandemic, I certainly hope they do so."
Several councilors were hesitant to support the mayor's plans out of concern that the city would not be able to keep funding the programs beyond the next year.
"I believe we need to roll up our sleeves and look for more funding opportunities," said Councilman Andreas Addison. "The last thing I want to do is invest in something then back out later because we don’t have enough money."
Most of the council discussion Monday morning centered on Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch's proposal to allocate the money to helping people struggling with homelessness or paying their rent because of the pandemic's economic impact. She said she wants the money specifically for direct assistance rather than an allocation for the agencies that assist those in need.
"I appreciate we have [housing] plans and an affordable housing strategic plan ... but plans don't pay the rent. They don't feed people today," she said.
Lynch initially suggested taking the $500,000 from the new $5 million earmarked for the retirement benefits, but failed to convince councilors who said the city must rectify the city's failure to fully fund those benefits in prior years, requiring the city to drive up its debt liability.
Several members agreed on the need to support the city's homeless and those struggling to pay their rent. The council did not reach consensus on whether to tie the $500,000 for any specific programs or agencies. Lynch said she specifically wants the money to go toward direct assistance to those struggling to find or keep a home.
The council's government operations committee is expected to continue discussion about the remaining $500,000 later this month.
