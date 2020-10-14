Council rejects Stoney's $500,000 health initiative plans; proposes use of surplus funds for emergency COVID fund instead

Several councilors were hesitant to support the mayor's plans out of concern that the city would not be able to keep funding the programs beyond the next year.

"I believe we need to roll up our sleeves and look for more funding opportunities," said Councilman Andreas Addison. "The last thing I want to do is invest in something then back out later because we don’t have enough money."

Most of the council discussion Monday morning centered on Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch's proposal to allocate the money to helping people struggling with homelessness or paying their rent because of the pandemic's economic impact. She said she wants the money specifically for direct assistance rather than an allocation for the agencies that assist those in need.

"I appreciate we have [housing] plans and an affordable housing strategic plan ... but plans don't pay the rent. They don't feed people today," she said.

Lynch initially suggested taking the $500,000 from the new $5 million earmarked for the retirement benefits, but failed to convince councilors who said the city must rectify the city's failure to fully fund those benefits in prior years, requiring the city to drive up its debt liability.