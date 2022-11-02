Couple donates land to preserve public access to portion of Richmond's Buttermilk Trail

Private landowners have donated a parcel of land that will preserve public access to a portion of the James River Park System’s Buttermilk Trail, it has been announced.

Josh and Carrie Belt Rogers wanted to allow for continued use of 0.3 miles of the Buttermilk West Trail on their property from a trailhead located at Westover Hills Boulevard on the south end of the Boulevard Bridge. They have subdivided their property and are donating 3.5 acres to the Capital Region Land Conservancy to be protected in perpetuity, and will be added into the James River Park System upon transfer to the city of Richmond, according to a press release from the Capital Region Land Conservancy.

Buttermilk Trail parallels the south side of the river and was selected by Men’s Journal as one of the 15 best running trails in America in 2021.

“We have been proud to protect the public use of these trails for the past 15 years and are thrilled to share that this land will be conserved as parkland for all to enjoy for generations to come,” Josh and Carrie Belt Rogers said in the press release.

“Carrie and I grew up in this neighborhood — Westover Hills — independently developing our love of the outdoors by playing in these woods and hiking these trails when they were still just animal trails,” Josh Rogers said.

Kristen Nye, 4th District member of Richmond City Council, lauded the couple for their generosity, saying in the press release that the park is not just a neighborhood amenity, but “a regional attraction and economic driver for outdoor and adventure tourism boasting over 2 million visitors annually.”

Friends of James River Park provided a grant of $25,000 to CRLC to support due diligence expenses to facilitate this transaction.

“Opportunities to expand JRPS are usually pretty hard to come by, so we are grateful for the chance to help CRLC make this a reality,” said Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of James River Park, in the release. “I know our visitors appreciate having a little bit of extra room, and the comfort of knowing that this segment of Buttermilk will forever remain open to the public.”