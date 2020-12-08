Cover of National Geographic's 'The Year in Pictures' features image of George Floyd projected on Lee monument

An image of the Robert E. Lee monument is featured on National Geographic's "The Year in Pictures" special issue.

In social media posts promoting the January issue, the magazine said: "In our 133 years, National Geographic has never singled out one year for a retrospective like this. But if ever a year demanded that, 2020 does."

National Geographic is the latest in a series of national outlets to recognize and highlight the role Richmond played in shaping this past summer's national dialogue surrounding racial injustice and police reform. Specifically, the Lee monument has garnered widespread interest — The New York Times Style Magazine in October named the Confederate monument, in its current state, as the most influential piece of American protest art since World War II.