COVID-19 testing starts move-in process at University of Richmond; students must use thermometers daily

Students must pass a test unrelated to academic proficiency before they can call the University of Richmond campus home this school year. Their first stop upon arrival to UR is a concourse in Robins Stadium, where COVID-19 testing is being conducted.

Students occupying on-campus housing must bring thermometers and monitor their temperatures each morning prior to leaving their rooms.

The school arranged furniture in residential rooms to meet a physical distancing framework, and students are prohibited from rearranging the furniture unless they receive permission to do so. No furniture can be brought by students.

Those are three of the guidelines distinguishing this year’s UR move-in days, which began Friday and will last six days. All students must be tested for the coronavirus, or present proof of a negative test from the last 72 hours, before they can begin moving possessions into residential quarters.

Students who do not live on campus are also required to undergo testing.

UR students involved in school transition programs began moving in Friday, with the process for new students scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The staggered move-in continues Aug. 19-21 for returning students.