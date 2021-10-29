COVID booster shots in Va. are outpacing first doses, and nearly all have gone to white residents

"They just need to be particularly reinforced in areas where there are high-risk populations and populations which potentially could just slip away," he said. "All of these departments are clearly understaffed and underfunded, but I think it's about time that we start doing that across different districts."

Other concerted efforts Balkrishnan said could make a difference include public health departments having programs in place specifically geared toward populations with less access to resources and medical care that do not idle as mass efforts such as community vaccine centers are underway.

Without doing so, Balkrishnan said there's a decent chance the widening gap of risk between the least vaccinated and most vaccinated will overlap with a widening crack in disparities.

Logan Anderson, spokesperson for VDH, said the agency's primary focus continues to be reaching those who have yet to get their first dose as they face the highest risk of severe disease.

Across Virginia, the least vaccinated groups who are eligible are Black residents and 12- to 15-year-olds.

But not being in a high-risk group doesn't mean the pandemic is over, said Stevens, the VCU Health epidemiologist. Most people don't live in isolation, he added, which is why vaccination is a global issue.

"If you say the world is a block and the house three doors down is on fire, you're probably not just gonna sit there and do nothing about it," Stevens said. "You're going to realize that fire gets spread."