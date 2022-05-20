COVID boosters now available locally for children 5-11; Richmond joins counties in 'medium' transmission level

While Hanover, Chesterfield and Henrico counties have been at "medium" COVID transmission for the past week, Richmond city moved from "low" to "medium" on Thursday night when the CDC updated its data.

While a handful of Virginia counties have reached "high" level, none are in the region at this point.

"After monitoring the case counts in Richmond city over the past week, we’ve been anticipating that we were likely to move to the medium level,” said Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor at the RHHD. “We’ve increased our testing capacity, have distributed over 30,000 at home tests this year, and have encouraged folks to stay ready to ride the waves of the pandemic.”

One newly available method is booster shots for children 5-11, which have been approved by the CDC and the FDA.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will offer the boosters at their walk-in vaccine clinics, and there will be availability at stores and pharmacies elsewhere in the region as well.

The next clinics with available appointments are Tuesday afternoon at the Whitcomb Resource Center and Wednesday at Mosby Resource Center. Appointments can be made at vax.rchd.com or by calling 804-205-3501.