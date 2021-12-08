COVID cases are rising again in Virginia, thanks to colder weather and Thanksgiving gatherings

Hospitalizations, which were flat in late November, have begun rising. Those dying and experiencing severe disease are largely the unvaccinated and immunocompromised, Bissell said.

The omicron variant hasn't been found in the state of Virginia, but it's just a matter of time until it is, Bissell said.

"If it's not here, it will be," she added. "Just like delta, you're not going to hide from it. It's going to be everywhere."

Early evidence suggests that omicron might be more transmissible than delta but less severe. That's often how viruses evolve toward becoming endemic, Bissell said.

“At this point, COVID is pretty much everywhere," Bissell said. "We’re accepting that it’s not going away.”

Just because omicron displayed in South Africa a pattern of heightened transmissibility and lower severity doesn't mean the variant will follow that path in the United States, Viray said. The level of vaccination in the U.S., which is much higher than the 25% vaccinated in South Africa, could change the virus's trajectory here.