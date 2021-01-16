COVID cases in Va. soar past 6,700 new cases, setting a single-day record

Saturday's vaccine data update showed a nearly 6% increase in percentage of doses used in the last day, but now falls even further behind the national average, which shot up to 41.6% overnight. Virginia is at 31.5%, which makes it 47th in the country behind Hawaii, California and Alabama.

Vaccine data from the VDH is about three days behind and fluctuates daily as information comes in, but Thursday numbers shows 21,602 doses administered - the highest number of administered vaccines recorded.

Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of averaging 25,000 doses per day. Virginia is currently at 14,040.

With COVID-19 testing, getting to an average of more than 14,000 tests took four months. Averaging 25,000 tests took eight months.

More than 32,000 people have been fully vaccinated and 263,143 people have received at least one dose. Under the first phase of health care personnel and long-term care residents, state officials said there are 500,000 people.

COVID-19 numbers

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus is on the decline in Virginia. Currently, it’s at 14,7%. Last week, it was 16.1% but UVA's COVID model predicts this means some cases have not been reported.