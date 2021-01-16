COVID cases in Va. soar past 6,700 new cases, setting a single-day record

For the second Saturday in a row, Virginia has set a single-day record with 6,757 newly reported cases.
That's nearly 1,000 more than last week's record of 5,798. The same day last month saw 3,931 cases.
In the first two weeks of 2021, Virginia has recorded nearly 80,000 cases. The entire month of December had 111,749.
With the state averaging more than 5,000 cases a day in a seven-day period, Virginia could surpass that in less than a week.
Since last Friday, the state has had almost 41,500 new COVID cases. The week before that was 38,333.
Public health officials warned holiday travel would set the first month of 2021 up for case surges and hospitalization spikes and Virginia Department of Health data confirms those fears.
About 4,500 people with COVID began having symptoms the days after Christmas. More than 4,500 started noticing symptoms the days after New Year's Eve.
A University of Virginia COVID model that updates each Friday projected the slower-than-promised vaccine rollout combined with pandemic fatigue could result in high weekly peaks - at least 50,232 in a seven-day period - in mid-February and into April. While maintaining or increasing restrictions could help, the researchers at Biocomplexity Institute wrote in Friday's update that "sustaining prevention efforts is challenging."
Saturday's vaccine data update showed a nearly 6% increase in percentage of doses used in the last day, but now falls even further behind the national average, which shot up to 41.6% overnight. Virginia is at 31.5%, which makes it 47th in the country behind Hawaii, California and Alabama.
Vaccine data from the VDH is about three days behind and fluctuates daily as information comes in, but Thursday numbers shows 21,602 doses administered - the highest number of administered vaccines recorded.
Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of averaging 25,000 doses per day. Virginia is currently at 14,040.
With COVID-19 testing, getting to an average of more than 14,000 tests took four months. Averaging 25,000 tests took eight months.
More than 32,000 people have been fully vaccinated and 263,143 people have received at least one dose. Under the first phase of health care personnel and long-term care residents, state officials said there are 500,000 people.
COVID-19 numbers
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus is on the decline in Virginia. Currently, it’s at 14,7%. Last week, it was 16.1% but UVA's COVID model predicts this means some cases have not been reported.
This is still closer to the highest positivity rate recorded — 20.2% in April — than the lowest rate of 3.7%.
The state recorded 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Of the state’s 5,706 total deaths, 674 were reported since Jan. 1.
The state’s total caseload is at 429,391..
On Saturday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia were at 3,119 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is slightly lower than Friday's numbers.
Richmond-area figures
Since Friday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw increases of 886 COVID-19 cases, seven hospitalizations and five deaths.
The area now has had a total of 49,222 cases, 2,259 hospitalizations and 746 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 11,059 cases, 601 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 17,658 cases, 727 hospitalizations and 229 deaths.
Henrico has had 15,558 cases, 727 hospitalizations and 316 deaths. Hanover has had 4,947 cases, 204 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo