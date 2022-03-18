COVID cases reach 8-month low in Virginia, but Europe's surge has health experts concerned

Coronavirus infections in Virginia are at their lowest in eight months, but surging case counts in western Europe have local health experts concerned.

There were 928 average cases statewide Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, the lowest tally since late July.

But about 12 countries in Europe including Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands are seeing a rise of a subvariant of omicron known as BA.2. Health experts in Virginia and in the country at large fear that a European surge could presage an American surge, following the pattern of the past two waves.

"We should be looking at Europe, given our experience in the pandemic," said Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, head of infectious disease at Virginia Commonwealth University Health.

Europe's increase comes as Americans have disbanded safety measures, resumed gathering in person and slowed their demand for vaccines.

In Virginia, there were 453 average hospitalizations Friday, the fewest since August. Public school districts can no longer require masks, and the Richmond and Henrico health districts are closing their mass vaccination clinic after months of low demand.

Local health systems are beginning to loosen their visitor policies and VCU Health has resumed elective procedures after suspending them in early January, a spokesperson said. VCU doubled the number of guests allowed from one to two in adult inpatient rooms and from two to four in pediatric units.

HCA Health System is about to revise its visitor policy, a spokesperson said, but never suspended elective procedures. Bon Secours has not loosened its policy yet, a spokesperson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers most of the state at a low rate of transmission, based on new cases and the capacity of hospitals.

But some counties west of metro Richmond, including Powhatan, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Nottoway, are still medium. Three counties along the Kentucky border are considered high.

But surges in Europe seem to predate the United States by two or three months, Bearman said. Europe experienced the delta and omicron waves before the U.S.

The BA.2 subvariant was responsible for almost one quarter of cases in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The new variant has become known as "stealth" omicron because when tested, the strain resembles the delta variant.

It's considered more transmissible, but vaccines, medicines and tests are believed to be effective against it.

If BA.2 arrives this spring or early summer, it would break a two-year pattern of cases declining in the early summer before rising in the late summer and fall.

The subvariant's arrival in the U.S. could primarily impact the unvaccinated, Bearman said.

"We hope for the rest of the population, the vaccinated, the impact will be less severe given their underlying immunity," he added.

As long as there are large pockets of unvaccinated people, variants will continue to surface, Bearman said. About 58% of the global population has received two shots.

"We still have a lot of vaccinating to do across the world," said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health district.