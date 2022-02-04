COVID deaths aren't falling yet in Virginia, though cases and hospitalizations are

People who have received vaccines continue to see better outcomes than the unvaccinated. Since Jan. 2021, unvaccinated residents of the state have died of COVID at a rate 4.2 times greater than the vaccinated. During omicron, the difference was even more stark, with the vaccinated dying in late December at a rate 15 times greater than those who received the shots.

The death rate has been generally lower in the northern and eastern portions of Virginia and higher in the western and southwestern portions, where the vaccination rates are lower. There have been 177 deaths per 100,000 residents in Richmond since the start of the pandemic. But in Alleghany County along the West Virginia border, there have been 612 deaths per 100,000.

There's another reason why it's hard to determine how deadly omicron is: Delta hasn't completely disappeared. While omicron cases began surfacing in Virginia in early December, by the week of Christmas, delta still represented about one-third of the cases in the state. A small number of delta cases persisted through January.

The state health department does not perform whole genome sequencing on every COVID case - which determines the variant - so in many cases, it is impossible to know what variant infected the person.

"Certainly both variants can lead to death," Darby said.