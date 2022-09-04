COVID has moved from waves to plateau in Virginia, as it transitions to endemic

For two years, COVID-19 moved in waves in Virginia, steadily rising, peaking and predictably declining. The omicron wave that took hold in January was the fifth separate wave of the pandemic here.

But the pattern changed this summer when BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron began to spread. Cases began rising in April, peaked in May and, instead of declining, have plateaued. Hospitalizations started rising in April, continued increasing into August and have stayed flat the past month.

The plateau effect is a sign COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic, said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

What the virus will do next remains unclear. Cases tend to rise in the fall, but COVID will have to do battle with new omicron-specific booster shots. Plus, there’s a chance a new booster-resistant variant will arise.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this pandemic, it’s that COVID-19 is hard to predict,” Perry said.

The first five waves of the pandemic acted in a somewhat predictable manner — cases rose and then fell. The question was how long until cases peaked and how much havoc they would wreak.

This time, cases of omicron subvariants started rising in the beginning of April to about 3,300 throughout the state, and they have remained relatively flat since the start of June. They declined slowly in recent weeks, reaching roughly 2,400.

Hospitalizations have risen since April and haven’t shown any significant decline since reaching about 800 in early August. A decline in hospitalizations could come soon — models from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute project a decrease this month.

The plateau has made it harder to determine how much the virus is spreading in different pockets of the state. Localities have bounced back and forth between high, medium and low levels of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties have been downgraded recently from high transmission to medium, according to the CDC. Most of Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia have reached low transmission.

But areas of Southwest Virginia, which were in low transmission just a few weeks ago, have been upgraded to high. Residents should pay attention to the levels in their own communities, Perry said. In addition to COVID spreading, the flu has begun transmitting in Virginia, though not to the same level as COVID.

“This means folks still need to follow CDC guidance, stay up-to-date on their vaccines, and keep an eye on their local COVID-19 community level,” Perry added.

Thanks to vaccines, natural immunity and medicines such as Paxlovid, Virginians aren’t getting very sick or dying from COVID-19 this summer. Recently, one in 10 hospitalized patients has needed treatment in the intensive care unit. That’s down from one in five during the original omicron wave in January.

The percentage of patients needing a ventilator has been cut in half, and so has the rate of patients dying.

While deaths have been low, they haven’t been eliminated. There were roughly 220 confirmed COVID deaths in Virginia in July. In the past three months, Henrico County has had one of the highest death rates in the state, where 13 people have died for every 100,000 residents.

Experts aren’t sure what COVID will do next — there are too many variables, including immunity to the BA.5 variant, the possibility of a new variant, colder weather and bivalent vaccine boosters.

The University of Virginia’s model suggests a minor surge in cases is possible this fall. In each of the past two years, cases have gone up in the autumn as people spend more time indoors.

A new, more aggressive variant could arise and cause cases to surge. The BA.5 variant has been dominant in Virginia since the beginning of July and now accounts for almost 90% of cases in the Mid-Atlantic.

The newer BA.4.6 variant has spread in the past month and accounts for almost 10% of cases. But there are no new variants of concern in Virginia, UVa reports.

Omicron-focused boosters, which are now available in Virginia, could reduce hospitalizations by 50%, according to the UVa model. But it’s unclear how many people will be willing to receive another booster. Fewer than half of Virginians have gotten any booster so far.

“In all likelihood, we’ll probably see some sort of increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months — but it’s impossible to know to what degree,” Perry said.