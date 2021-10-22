COVID hospitalizations are down 36% in Virginia, but hospitals still feel taxed due to staffing issues and patient transfers

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia have declined 36% in the past month, but that doesn't mean the strain on hospitals is over.
There were approximately 1,400 COVID patients in Virginia hospitals Thursday, according to the Virginia Health Care and Hospital Association, the lowest figure since late August.
Cases are on the downswing, and the decline in sick patients mirrors the national trend.
But diminished staffs have kept many hospitals from relaxing. More than 8,100 hospital employees nationwide left their jobs during the month of September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment in healthcare is down by more than 500,000 workers in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.
And in some rural parts of the state, COVID patient populations haven't declined yet. Smaller, overcrowded hospitals are transferring their patients to larger facilities in the Richmond area.
"In general, as COVID declines, it should put less pressure on hospitals," said Dr. Raymond Makhoul, chief medical officer at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. "But it's not straight forward...it depends on what kind of hospital you're talking about."
At Chippenham, the number of COVID patients has declined 35% in the past month, according to federal data. But the total number of adult inpatients is flat, which doesn't make life much easier for the doctors and nurses working there.
Because Chippenham is a larger facility that can treat almost any ailment, it receives patients from across the state, Makhoul said. In southwest Virginia, many hospitals are experiencing high patient volume and working with smaller staffs.
The nursing workforce in Virginia is likely 10% less than what is needed, Kathy Baker, associate chief nurse for Virginia Commonwealth University Health, said in August. The lack of nurses started before the pandemic as older nurses began retiring.
There are currently between 100,000 and 110,000 nurses in the state, but experts have forecasted a shortfall of 10-20% in the next decade, Baker said. Virginia does not mandate the number of patients a nurse can treat. But intensive care units typically follow a 1-to-2 nurse-to-patient ratio, but the sickest patients require 1-to-1 ratios. Other departments will work with 1-to-4 or 1-to-6 ratios.
Nurses working in acute care hospitals are the most likely to leave, she added. Some have reduced hours or taken nonclinical jobs. Others have become traveling nurses, earning much higher wages.
HCA has raised nursing salaries in an effort to attract and retain staff, but a company spokesperson declined to say how much.
Hospitals turn to traveling nurses when they don't have enough permanent employees. But demand for their services has exceeded supply during the last wave of the pandemic. There were 32,000 open travel nursing positions in August, the highest number ever, Baker said.
In many of the state's more rural hospitals, the number of COVID patients has increased. At Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the figure has grown 19% in the past five weeks. Carilion Roanoke is one of the state's largest hospitals and currently houses the most COVID patients in Virginia.
Hospitals in southwest "are still very busy," said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director for the New River Health District. "Beds are at a premium.”
Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, near the North Carolina border, and Tappahannock Hospital near the Northern Neck also have seen upticks. Both are part of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.
The VCU Medical Center in downtown Richmond has seen a 30% decline in COVID patients in the past five weeks. But the total number of adult inpatients remains flat.
"Our team members across VCU Health remain vigilant as we continue to see a high number of critically ill patients," said Mary Kate Brogan, a spokesperson for VCU Health. VCU Health continues to advise everyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, and it is still limiting the number of visitors it allows – one for adult patients and two for pediatric patients.
Some rural areas are experiencing a decline in COVID patients, but not enough of a decline to lessen the stress on providers. There are 40 COVID patients at Augusta Health in Fishersville, in addition to the normal number of patients with heart attacks, strokes and accidents. Those 40 COVID patients represent 40 more people in the hospital than would normally be there, said Dr. David Fosnocht, president of Augusta Emergency Physicians.
At Augusta Health, COVID patients still make up a large percentage of the adult inpatient population, 22%. At nearby University of Virginia Health, they account for just 10%, even though UVA is almost twice as large a hospital.
Areas with higher vaccination rates will see smaller COVID patient populations, Fosnocht said. In Augusta, 60% of adults are fully vaccinated. One county to the east in Albemarle County, near UVA, the rate is 78%. Almost all of southwest Virginia has a vaccination rate below the state average.
At some Richmond-area hospitals, the drop in patients hasn't been significant. At Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County, the COVID patient population has plateaued the past three weeks after experiencing a sharp decline in mid-September. At St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County, the decline is less than half the state average. At St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, the decline is flat.
"The slow decline in COVID-19 cases remains a constraint," said Jenna Green, a spokesperson for Bon Secours, which owns the three hospitals. The decline "is not yet enough to decrease the pressure on our nursing teams or the rest of our clinical teams."
As hospitalizations continue to decline, the burden should ease some, Fosnocht said. But staffing will continue to be an issue.
John Ramsey contributed to this report.