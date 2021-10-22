COVID hospitalizations are down 36% in Virginia, but hospitals still feel taxed due to staffing issues and patient transfers

In many of the state's more rural hospitals, the number of COVID patients has increased. At Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the figure has grown 19% in the past five weeks. Carilion Roanoke is one of the state's largest hospitals and currently houses the most COVID patients in Virginia.

Hospitals in southwest "are still very busy," said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director for the New River Health District. "Beds are at a premium.”

Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, near the North Carolina border, and Tappahannock Hospital near the Northern Neck also have seen upticks. Both are part of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

The VCU Medical Center in downtown Richmond has seen a 30% decline in COVID patients in the past five weeks. But the total number of adult inpatients remains flat.

"Our team members across VCU Health remain vigilant as we continue to see a high number of critically ill patients," said Mary Kate Brogan, a spokesperson for VCU Health. VCU Health continues to advise everyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, and it is still limiting the number of visitors it allows – one for adult patients and two for pediatric patients.