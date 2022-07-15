COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate going up following Fourth of July

The extent of COVID-19 in Virginia is rising, based on test positivity, wastewater surveillance and hospitalization, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday, mirroring trends in other nearby states.

As BA.5 has become the dominant variant, the level of COVID spread has increased throughout much of the state following the Fourth of July.

In the past month, the positivity rate in Virginia has grown from 18% to 23%, and wastewater surveillance suggests viral loads as high as in early February.

There were 654 average hospitalizations Friday, the highest number since March. Hospitalizations have mostly increased since April. They're also going up in West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

In Virginia, most of the central and southern portions of the state are now considered areas of high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends residents of high transmission areas wear masks indoors.

New Kent, Goochland and Dinwiddie counties were upgraded to high transmission this week, joining 40 other localities, including the city of Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield, Charles City and King William counties.

Hanover and Powhatan counties are the only areas in greater Richmond still considered to be in moderate transmission.

The number of green or low transmission localities is dwindling. There's a pocket of them in the northwest corner of the state, including Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. And there's a cluster in the southeast, including the cities of Chesapeake and Norfolk and Isle of Wight County.

Some highly populated localities remain in medium transmission, including the city of Virginia Beach, and Fairfax and Arlington counties.

The BA.5 subvariant is now responsible for about 65% of cases in the state. The BA.4 subvariant has shown small growth, and the two strains have pushed out the older BA.2.12.1.

It's almost certain that new variants will continue to pop up, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute said.

One metric that isn't showing growth is cases – the state health department reported about 3,000 average cases Friday, the same number as a month ago. But cases are no longer considered an accurate representation of COVID spread, because so many people test themselves at home.