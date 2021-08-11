COVID patients are once again filling Richmond-area hospital beds; all area hospitals limiting visitors

There were times this summer when Dr. Drew Jones could work an entire day without seeing a COVID-19 patient. Now the local pulmonologist is seeing four or five each day as hospitalizations in the Richmond area have risen in recent weeks.
At VCU Medical Center, admissions have doubled in the past month, health system spokeswoman Laura Rossacher said. The average number of cases in the state was nearly 10 times higher last week than in mid-June, rising from 145 to 1,400.
Hospital beds are being occupied by younger, unvaccinated patients, and hospital systems are tightening restrictions to limit the virus's spread. Virginia Commonwealth University Health, HCA and Bon Secours this month have limited the number of visitors who can enter the buildings., VCU has instituted a vaccine mandate for its staff, and Bon Secours is considering one.
The volume isn't as high as before. Jones, a member of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, saw 10 or 15 COVID patients a day during the spring 2020 spike, more than double what he sees now. At VCU, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is far from previous peaks.
Seventy percent of ICU beds are in use in the state, according to federal data, and 12% of those beds are in use for COVID-19.
"At this time, we are well equipped to handle an upcoming surge of COVID-19 patients and are able to treat critically ill patients regardless of their COVID-19 diagnosis," Rossacher said.
But doctors don't know where we are on the curve, Jones said. Cases could be on the verge of plateauing. Or they could continue rising for weeks or months to come.
The patients seeing Jones now are younger than before, often in their 40s or 50s. Those coming to VCU on average are slightly younger than a year ago, Rossacher said. That's probably because younger adults are less likely to be vaccinated, the doctor said.
While 83% of Virginians ages 65-84 are vaccinated, just 59% of people ages 35-44 have gotten the shot and 64% of people ages 45-54 have done so, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The overall vaccination rate in Virginia stands at 55%.
People often assume if they're young and health, they won't get a severe case, Jones said. But that's not true.
The majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 99% of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among those without the vaccine since late January.
Jones said he has seen a small number of breakthrough cases, in which vaccinated people have been hospitalized. But he hasn't seen them recently, and the people who were vaccinated spent less time in the hospital than the unvaccinated.
The degree of illness appears to be less severe than it was before, Jones said. Nationally the death rate isn't spiking, but the death rate tends to lag behind the increase in cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national average of deaths increased 35% this week to 377.
The degree of infectiousness of the delta variant is higher. A person infected with delta has 1,000 times more virus in his or her body than a person who caught the alpha variant, Dr. William Petri, chief of infectious diseases at UVA Health, told The Daily Progress of Charlottesville.
“Producing more virus and producing it sooner sets you up for super spreader events," Petri said. "It’s one of the reasons that the CDC has gone back to recommending that we avoid crowds."
To lower the number of people in their hospitals, health systems in greater Richmond are clamping down on the number of visitors. VCU's revised policy, which took effect Wednesday, halves the number of visitors for adult inpatients from two to one. COVID patients can have no visitors.
HCA, which set a new policy last week, limits patients to one adult visitor. Chippenham, an HCA hospital, had allowed up to two adult visitors earlier this summer.
Bon Secours' new policy also took effect Wednesday. Now, one visitor can attend for admitted, emergency department, procedural and surgical patients.
Patients who show up in hospitals with the delta variant look similar to COVID patients who were admitted more than a year ago, Jones said. They often have pneumonia and low blood oxygen levels. The treatment is often the same, with doses of remdesivir, steroids and monoclonal antibodies.
But better than any COVID treatment is the vaccine, Jones said. No treatment is as effective at keeping a person healthy.
"We're getting to the point now where a lot of this disease from COVID could be preventable," Jones said.
