COVID patients are once again filling Richmond-area hospital beds; all area hospitals limiting visitors

But doctors don't know where we are on the curve, Jones said. Cases could be on the verge of plateauing. Or they could continue rising for weeks or months to come.

The patients seeing Jones now are younger than before, often in their 40s or 50s. Those coming to VCU on average are slightly younger than a year ago, Rossacher said. That's probably because younger adults are less likely to be vaccinated, the doctor said.

While 83% of Virginians ages 65-84 are vaccinated, just 59% of people ages 35-44 have gotten the shot and 64% of people ages 45-54 have done so, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The overall vaccination rate in Virginia stands at 55%.

People often assume if they're young and health, they won't get a severe case, Jones said. But that's not true.

The majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 99% of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among those without the vaccine since late January.

Jones said he has seen a small number of breakthrough cases, in which vaccinated people have been hospitalized. But he hasn't seen them recently, and the people who were vaccinated spent less time in the hospital than the unvaccinated.