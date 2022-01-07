COVID tests will be offered daily at Richmond Raceway beginning Saturday

Residents looking for hard-to-find COVID-19 tests can now schedule an appointment at Richmond Raceway for the next six days.

Beginning Saturday, the raceway will host a community testing center offering thousands of free PCR tests to Richmond-area residents. Testing will be located at Gate 7 along Caroline Avenue every day until Thursday. After that, the clinic will be open each week from Saturday to Tuesday. It will operate on an appointment-only basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results can be expected in about three days.

The new testing center is the result of Gov. Ralph Northam's decision to allocate $5 million toward the installation of nine new testing centers across the state. Contractor AshBritt/IEM will operate Richmond's clinic.

With the rise in omicron cases, holiday gatherings and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demand for COVID tests has surged. There's a shortage of at-home tests, and staffing shortages have hampered some health care facilities' ability to perform PCR tests.