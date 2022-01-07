COVID tests will be offered daily at Richmond Raceway beginning Saturday

Residents looking for hard-to-find COVID-19 tests can now schedule an appointment at Richmond Raceway for the next six days.
Beginning Saturday, the raceway will host a community testing center offering thousands of free PCR tests to Richmond-area residents. Testing will be located at Gate 7 along Caroline Avenue every day until Thursday. After that, the clinic will be open each week from Saturday to Tuesday. It will operate on an appointment-only basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results can be expected in about three days.
The new testing center is the result of Gov. Ralph Northam's decision to allocate $5 million toward the installation of nine new testing centers across the state. Contractor AshBritt/IEM will operate Richmond's clinic.
With the rise in omicron cases, holiday gatherings and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demand for COVID tests has surged. There's a shortage of at-home tests, and staffing shortages have hampered some health care facilities' ability to perform PCR tests.
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, said the community testing center will make it easier for residents to find an appointment and alleviate the strain on pharmacies and urgent care providers.
Appointment can be made by using the VASE+ testing system at www.rchd.com or by calling (804) 205-3501 during business hours. No rapid antigen tests will be available at the raceway.
Earlier this year, the raceway served as a vaccination hub, where 160,000 doses were delivered.
Additionally, there are two walk-up clinics scheduled for next week in which appointments aren't necessary: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southside Plaza. These clinics operate on a first-come, first-served basis and have limited supply.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts expect to receive more at-home tests next week. It will announce dates for distribution after the shipment arrives.
