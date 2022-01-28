 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID vaccine, testing sites closed this weekend because of snow
Community members arrive to get their COVID-19 test on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

RTD - A1 Jan. 28, 2022

The Virginia Department of Health will close its COVID-19 mass vaccination and testing centers in the Richmond area this weekend due to the expected snow storm. 

The vaccination site at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center and the testing sites at Richmond Raceway and the Chesterfield Fairgrounds closed early Friday and will remain closed Saturday and Sunday. 

They will reopen Monday and resume normal hours. 

Vaccines are offered most days at the Arthur Ashe Center from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments are not needed. Children ages 5 and up can receive a vaccine. 

Vaccines are generally offered at Rockwood Shopping Center from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. by appointment.  

The testing center at the Richmond Raceway generally runs Saturday to Wednesday each week and offers up to 500 tests per day. Appointments are required. 

Residents also can receive tests by appointment at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

