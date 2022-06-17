COVID vaccines for babies coming to Virginia as early as next week

COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months could arrive in Virginia by Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for infants and babies on Friday, clearing one of the final regulatory hurdles. Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health sign off, the vaccines will be widely available.

Their approval is expected in the next few days.

In Virginia, parents can request the vaccine from pediatricians, pharmacies and local health districts.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts anticipate offering the vaccines as early as Wednesday. Pharmacies and pediatricians could have them a day sooner if they are approved in time.

Families in Richmond and Henrico can receive vaccines delivered to their home upon request. In other localities, families with limited mobility can request home delivery.

Recipients of Pfizer will get two 3-microgram doses three weeks apart and a third dose eight weeks after the second. It is available for children 6 months to 4 years old. Its efficacy was 76% for children 6 months to 2 years and 82% for children 2-4 years old. The third shot is essential to getting strong immunity, Pfizer said.

Side effects include pain near the injection point, irritability and drowsiness.

Recipients of Moderna get two 25-microgram doses four weeks apart. It's available for children 6 months to 5 years old and is 37% effective for children 2 to 5 and 51% effective for babies 6 months to 2 years.

The shot caused fevers above 100.4 degrees in about one in every six children under 2 years old. Among older children, the rate was slightly lower. Other side effects include pain near the injection, sleepiness and loss of appetite.

While the efficacy rates aren't as high as when the vaccines were first released last year, the effectiveness was "generally consistent" with the rates seen in studies of adults during the more transmissible omicron variant, the FDA said.

Health officials expect a degree of hesitancy from parents. Just 20% of parents said they would vaccinate their kids immediately, according to a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation. About 40% will wait and see, 11% will do so only if required and 27% will "definitely not" get their child vaccinated.

In Virginia, the vaccination rate for kids is lower than adults. Only 44% of kids ages 5-11 are vaccinated, compared with 84% of adults.

Currently, kids 5 and older are eligible for Pfizer. Adults 18 and over are eligible for Moderna.

Sufficient supply shouldn't be a problem, said Amy Popovich, nurse manager for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

In Richmond, there are 13,000 kids ages 4 and younger. In Henrico, there are 20,000. If 20% of parents request a vaccine, there will be enough to get kids shots in two weeks.

Kids are less likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19, but they aren't immune. Twenty-five children and adolescents 19 years old or younger have died of COVID-19 in Virginia since the pandemic's onset.

After infection, children can suffer organ failure known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which has resulted in 177 cases and one death in Virginia.

COVID-19 has killed more children than the flu, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for a booster months after their initial series. Adults 50 and over are eligible for second boosters.

Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover remain in "high transmission," according to the CDC, where they've been for about a month.