Craft + Design show brings a sense of wonder to Richmond's Main Street Station

As the long CSX coal train eased past Main Street Station, on its way to the piers in Newport News, people kept peeling off from the crowd milling down Row 100 of the Craft + Design show inside to wonder at Nicario Jimenez's retablos dioramas.

Especially the 3-foot-wide centerpiece, with scores of 2-inch-high, brightly painted figures hitching rides on a Peruvian freight train, or running along side it or splashing in a river.

Jimenez is carrying on a centuries-old tradition of Andean region traveling shrines - boxes filled with tiny figures arranged to tell a story that from the 1500s through the 1800s, Spanish priests carried from mountain hamlet to mountain hamlet. He learned the art of sculpting those little figurines from a mix of boiled potato and gypsum from his father and grandfather.

A few steps farther down Row 100, the Craft + Design show's featured artist, doll-maker Sarah Djarnie-Brown had to tell an eager shopper that, alas, she couldn't make her a dress of the same textured blue and purple fabric that she had sewn into a gown for her doll Annalise.

"It was just a 4-by-4 swatch," she said.

Her journey into the fashion business took years, and only after stints working at hotels and in accounting, and then as go-fer - "maybe they'd say design a back pocket - and then designing handbags and accessories, she realized something discouraging about the business.

"I don't like designing for people ... It was all about budget, about what would sell," she said. "I wanted to create something of mine."

And to make something that could delight her twin nieces, creating a tradition for them.

Her dolls may start with a fairly standard stuffed linen body, but as she embroiders colorful eyes and mouths, and works - wetting and baking - bits of wool to make their hair and considers the collection of fabric swatches, the vision of what each unique one will be begins to come clear.

Eventually, so does a story - Annalise, for instance, studied fashion in Italy while next to her, Khari, in a bright blue two-piece outfit, arrived from Mozambique to Long Island City, not all that far from Djarnie-Brown's home in Brooklyn.

Eric Silva may have traveled the farthest for the Craft + Design show, coming from Whittier, Calif., to make his first visit to Richmond with his delicate jewelry confections of brass and colored stone and carved antler.

Not too many steps from his booth Trefany Dix told visitors how she uses a glassmaking technique 4,000 years old to make brightly colored patterns on some of her vases by pulling bundles of colored glass into long rods, called canes, and then cutting them into pieces - "have you ever seen hard candy made, it's like that," she said.

She and partner Bengt Hokanson also make delicately colored glassware with layers of clear and colored glass, blowing them into bubbles and then spinning those until they make 2-foot, thin translucent bowls.

Techniques like hers or Jimenez's come from long traditions, but like Amy Smith with her hand loom on an island in Maine, they've been adapted to make contemporary works of art - Smith, for instance, takes subtly dyed threads made of eucalyptus trees fibers, as thin as what you'd use to sew on a button, to make scarves that seem to shimmer with dozens of colors and that, held up to the light, look like an elaborately patterned net.

"Lots of negative space, too," she said. "Very comfortable to wear even in the summer."

In a way, negative space is part of Shirly Gromen's art with her ceramics. She glazes her white porcelain vases with a black glassy coating, then carves the black away to make images of kingfishers, striped bass, crabs dancing in underwater grasses and oyster-catchers.

"I grew up on Chesapeake Bay," she said. "I do lots of spotted sandpipers, I do all my favorites."

The Craft + Design show this year, its 58th, was held about a month earlier than its traditional weekend before Thanksgiving weekend, but it still aims to be the event that kicks off the holiday shopping season in Richmond.

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond decided to move the show up to mid-October to beat the cold weather and the COVID-19 and flu season that comes as temperatures drop.

VisArts also hopes doing so will make it easier for visitors who travel and want to avoid the Thanksgiving travel rush.

This year more than 150 artists from all over the nation took part, with works in ceramics, glass, wood, precious metals and fiber.

It was the first in-person Craft + Design show since the onset of the pandemic in 2019.

"It's been really wonderful. They hosted a dinner for all of us," Smith said, "When you live at the end of dirt road on an island in Maine, going to a gala is pretty special."