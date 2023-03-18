A head-on collision involving an overcrowded passenger vehicle and semitractor-trailer tanker truck at the Maury Street roundabout injured six people, initially leaving two in life-threatening condition.

The crash occurred at around 1:02 a.m. Saturday.

When Richmond police arrived at the roundabout at East Fourth and Maury streets, they found the passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage and six of the seven occupants suffering injuries.

The police crash team determined the passenger vehicle, while traveling east on Maury Street, had crossed over into the westbound travel lane.

There, the passenger vehicle struck the tractor-trailer head-on as the truck was moving from the roundabout onto Maury Street.

The injured occupants of the passenger vehicle, which the crash team determined was overcrowded, were transported to a hospital. The two who were initially listed with life-threatening injuries have since had their conditions downgraded to critical but stable.

The tractor-trailer driver remained on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

