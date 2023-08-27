Hanover County authorities are investigating a crash that killed one man.

Officers responded to Old Church Road near Flannigan Mill Road for a wreck at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver and sole occupant, Jonathan Batkins, 24, of New Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Dodge pickup was traveling south on Old Church Road when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road. It then crossed back over the centerline and came to a rest on the southbound shoulder, the Hanover Sheriff's Office said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jonathan Batkins during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators are still collecting information on the circumstances leading to the crash.

