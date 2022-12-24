Crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 14000 block of Beach Road in Chesterfield County on Saturday evening.

Police said a Hyundai sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road. Both occupants of the Hyundai sedan were transported to a hospital.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second occupant is in critical condition. Both victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.