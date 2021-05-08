Creighton Court is nearly half-vacant, with 98 households slated to move in the coming months. Most don't know where they're going.

Between the foul smell emanating from the vacant apartment next door to hers, the roaches that creep into her home, and the leaky tub that pours through her kitchen ceiling any time her daughters bathe above, Briana Blackman is ready for a fresh start.
On a recent morning, the 28-year-old aspiring nurse watched from her Creighton Court porch as her daughters – ages 8 and 4 – played in shin-high grass in the courtyard fronting their home. Scrawled in blue sidewalk chalk beneath her feet were the words: We are family.
Her family and others in the East End public housing neighborhood face another season of uncertainty, as a massive redevelopment effort is seemingly accelerating and their next steps remain unmapped.
Blackman’s is among 98 households slated to move in the coming months. When and to where exactly, they do not yet know. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has said it will raze 192 units of the complex by the end of the year in order to break ground early next year on the mixed-income development planned for the property.
The purported milestones have met cynicism and some confusion among residents who remain in the neighborhood. After years of false starts, shifting timelines and broken promises about the project, a pervasive mistrust of the housing authority has taken root.
“Now they’re talking about it, and I’m seeing houses being boarded up, but it still doesn’t give me no faith or interest in it,” said Blackman, who has lived in Creighton for about four years. “Y'all never did nothing the first time. What is this? Round two or three of them talking about doing it, and they’re talking about moving a little bit? At least keep your promises on what you say you’re going to do.”
Others in the neighborhood share Blackman’s frustration. RRHA officials have publicly pledged to keep residents informed about each step of the redevelopment process by holding monthly meetings, distributing fliers and sharing info on social media.
But residents say those steps have done little to build trust, to date.
“Same old bull crap,” said Patricia Harris, a 61-year-old who was raised in the neighborhood and returned in 2013. Her own relocation process has left her on edge.
Earlier this spring, Harris completed a household assessment with Housing Opportunities Unlimited, a firm subcontracted through RRHA’s developer for the project, The Community Builders.
The assessment is a first step in the relocation process, said Ralph Stuckey, RRHA’s director of resident services. It’s meant to give RRHA and HOU a snapshot of a household’s moving preferences, and, depending on what those are, whether a resident is likely to face barriers qualifying for or finding housing in the private rental market.
Of the 93 households surveyed as of last week, two out of three said they wanted a portable voucher, called a tenant-protection voucher. Another 16% said they wanted a subsidy tied to another newly renovated apartment complex around the region, like the nearby Armstrong Renaissance development.
About 14% said they wanted to return to the Creighton site and the rebuilt neighborhood, a choice that would require moving into another public housing unit until construction of the first phase of the project is completed in 2023 or later.
Stuckey said RRHA staff and HOU will work with families to help them qualify for privately managed apartments as voucher holders. Depending on the household, rental history, credit score or criminal history could present hurdles to doing so, he said.
“The private landlords may have some requirements of the individual, so that’s one of the reasons we’re working so hard to support the residents and ensure they’re prepared for any challenges or requirements,” Stuckey said.
Since completing her survey, Harris said she hasn’t received any follow-up about her situation. She is not confident she will actually move from her Nine Mile Road apartment this summer, as officials have said. When she has called the rental office or the housing authority seeking answers, she said she has gotten the run around.
Harris said she wants a voucher and a one-bedroom apartment in one of the surrounding counties, not to remain in a neighborhood where gunfire is commonplace and vacant units abound.
As of last week, 237 of the 504 units in Creighton were empty, the result of two years of attrition and a no-new-leasing-policy instituted by the agency’s former CEO, according to figures provided by the housing authority.
Stuckey said follow-up meetings will take place with each household, and the housing authority will seek to make the moving process as smooth as possible.
Its application for a tranche of the coveted tenant-protection vouchers is pending. RRHA expects the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to approve its request in August, he said. After that, households that qualify will have a few months to secure new homes and move from the property.
Blackman says her voucher can’t come soon enough.
“This is just step one for me.”
