Creighton Court is nearly half-vacant, with 98 households slated to move in the coming months. Most don't know where they're going.

Between the foul smell emanating from the vacant apartment next door to hers, the roaches that creep into her home, and the leaky tub that pours through her kitchen ceiling any time her daughters bathe above, Briana Blackman is ready for a fresh start.

On a recent morning, the 28-year-old aspiring nurse watched from her Creighton Court porch as her daughters – ages 8 and 4 – played in shin-high grass in the courtyard fronting their home. Scrawled in blue sidewalk chalk beneath her feet were the words: We are family.

Her family and others in the East End public housing neighborhood face another season of uncertainty, as a massive redevelopment effort is seemingly accelerating and their next steps remain unmapped.

Blackman’s is among 98 households slated to move in the coming months. When and to where exactly, they do not yet know. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has said it will raze 192 units of the complex by the end of the year in order to break ground early next year on the mixed-income development planned for the property.

The purported milestones have met cynicism and some confusion among residents who remain in the neighborhood. After years of false starts, shifting timelines and broken promises about the project, a pervasive mistrust of the housing authority has taken root.