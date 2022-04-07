Creighton Court redevelopment set to begin with first phase of demolition slated for May

The first phase of demolition at Creighton Court is slated to begin next month to make way for new subsidized and market-rate homes at the public housing community in Richmond's east end.

After a decade of discussion and planning, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority crews recently started removing windows and appliances from 32 vacant buildings between Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road so that they can be flattened safely.

"Currently, the buildings are being abated and prepared for demolition, which will occur from May until October of 2022," Angela Fountain, the housing authority's spokesperson, said in an email. "Demolition will soon be followed by construction of new infrastructure and the first 68 units of new, affordable housing, which are anticipated to open in the Spring of 2024."

A preliminary development plan approved by the Richmond City Council in September calls for razing the 504 public housing units there and replacing them with a mix of up to 700 new apartments, townhouses and other housing on the 38-acre property bounded by Nine Mile Road and 29th Street.

Fountain said Thursday that 120-150 of the new units will be sold or rented at market rate.

Richmond and RRHA leaders say redeveloping Creighton would help deconcentrate poverty in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods while connecting residents with more resources, opportunities and better quality housing. More recently, RRHA officials have emphasized the deteriorating conditions at Creighton, which dates to the 1950s, as the impetus for advancing the plans.

Fountain said that the whole project could take several years, but that construction on an additional 70 units and the second phase of demolition will begin next year.

"The demolition and construction of the remaining phases of Creighton Court will occur through the next decade; the exact timing of which is dependent on the timing and availability of funds," Fountain said. "Our plan is that we would start one phase of housing construction approximately every year, until all 10 phases are completed."

While RRHA has asked residents whether they wish to move into the new development and offered to help find them temporary or new housing, some residents remain unsure of what they will do and what options are available to them.

"We're in limbo," said Sharon Herman, secretary of the Creighton Court Tenants Council.

Herman said there's some malaise about the upcoming demolition and construction, especially as the community is still contending with the COVID-19 pandemic and crime throughout the area.

"With the way the world is going, we don't know what to expect," she said. "Hopefully by the grace of God we'll pull through all of this."

Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said she is also concerned about residents.

While Creighton residents could take federal housing vouchers to move into privately owned rental units, she said that their options could be limited if landlords unscrupulously find loopholes to deny their lease applications.

"It’s a great tool, but if we don’t have protections on the front end for people seeking access to housing, then it doesn’t help them the way it’s intended to," she said.