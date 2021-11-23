Crestwood Elementary, becomes 8th Chesterfield County Title I School to receive national distinction

Crestwood Elementary, a Title I school in Chesterfield County, was named a National ESEA Distinguished School during a surprise outdoor assembly Tuesday afternoon.

Upon hearing the news Tuesday afternoon, all Crestwood students began to dance to the “Turkey Tango” in celebration.

Only two schools per state receive the annual distinction from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.

To qualify for the award, schools must meet three pieces of criteria for two or more consecutive years: meet full state accreditation, have a poverty rate of at least 35% and demonstrate exceptional academic achievement, according to a Chesterfield Schools news release.

According to the Virginia Department of Education’s School Quality Profiles, 51.1% of Crestwood students were economically disadvantaged last fall.

Schools are then recognized in one of three categories: exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, closing the achievement gap between student groups and excellence in serving special populations of students.

Crestwood was recognized in the third category for the school’s work with its English Language Learning students.