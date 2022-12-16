 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1 critically wounded in Henrico County shooting

  • 0

Times-Dispatch reporter Lyndon German was on site each day for the removal of the A.P. Hill statue and search beneath the monument for Hill's remains. "A1 Extra" is presented by Westminster Canterbury.

Police are asking for tips about a shooting Friday morning in Henrico County that left a man critically injured.

Police in a statement said officers responded at about 11:40 a.m. to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a report of a firearm violation.

Police a short time later received a call about a gunshot victim in the same area, the statement said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 501-5247 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News