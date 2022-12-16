1 critically wounded in Henrico County shooting

Police are asking for tips about a shooting Friday morning in Henrico County that left a man critically injured.

Police in a statement said officers responded at about 11:40 a.m. to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a report of a firearm violation.

Police a short time later received a call about a gunshot victim in the same area, the statement said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 501-5247 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.