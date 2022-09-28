 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond stabbing

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in Richmond. 

Police in a statement said officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court at 7:09 a.m. 

A man and women were found in an apartment with apparent stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 814-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 