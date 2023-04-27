One woman is dead after a shooting in South Richmond early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area shortly after 2:15 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found three female adults with apparent gunshot wounds.
One woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene. The other victims' injuries were deemed not life-threatening. One woman was taken to an area hospital, while the other refused treatment, police say.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Godwin of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 27
Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him. He posted a two-minute monologue on Twitter Wednesday night that did not address why he suddenly became unemployed. He said one thing you notice “when you step away from the noise for a few days” is how stupid some of the debates on television are. He said corporate media and political parties work to prevent discussion of big issues. He said “as long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.” Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday with no explanation, a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 election.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is brushing off Disney's lawsuit against him as politically motivated and says it's time for the iconic company to stop getting favorable treatment in his state. Disney is suing DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district. Disney alleges the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” Speaking in Israel as part of an international trip, DeSantis said Disney should be held accountable under a new board he appointed, rather than govern itself. The Republican governor is expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, rivaling former President Donald Trump.
House Republicans have narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Biden into negotiations on federal spending. It's the start of efforts to avoid a potentially catastrophic government debt default this summer. Biden has threatened to veto the bill over the budget limits that are attached. The president says he's happy to talk with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but will not negotiate over America's legal debt obligations. The Republican plan would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions that Democrats oppose. The White House insists the debt ceiling must be lifted with no strings attached to ensure America pays its bills.
A federal appeals court has cleared the way for former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump to block the testimony. It was not immediately clear what day Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the outcome. But his testimony would be a milestone moment in the investigation and would likely give prosecutors a key first-person account as they press forward.
When debate over a gender-affirming care ban escalated into a lengthy fight over civil discourse in statehouses, it vaulted Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr into the national spotlight. Zephyr was disciplined Wednesday for participating in a statehouse protest after Republicans limited her participation in debates after she rebuked supporters of a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for children. She will no longer be allowed on the House floor, but can vote on bills remotely, starting Thursday. She told The Associated Press that she 's confident her punishment has only amplified her message. Republican lawmakers said she encouraged the protest Monday that disrupted House business and broke decorum.
A Kansas board is telling high schools and middle schools that must see transgender athletes’ first birth certificates to decide what teams they can join. The Kansas State High School Activities Association wrestled with that issue Wednesday as an effort in the Legislature to end gender-affirming care for transgender minors failed. The KSHSAA's executive board replaced a policy allowing case by case decisions about transgender athletes with one that says transgender girls will not be allowed to compete on girl’s teams starting July 1 in line with a new state law. Meanwhile, the Kansas Senate narrowly failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill against gender-affirming care for minors.
The U.S. economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1% annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — weakened after growing 3.2% from July through September and 2.6% from October through December. But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, remained resilient, growing at a 3.7% annual pace, the fastest such rate in nearly two years. Spending on goods, in particular, was solid: It rose at its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.
Residents say fighting has intensified in Sudan's war-ravaged province of Darfur during a fragile three-day truce between the country's battling top generals. The truce eased fighting in the country’s capital, creating a lull that allowed foreign governments to evacuate thousands of their nationals. Tens of thousands of Sudanese traveled to their country’s land borders with Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia, and to a port city on the country’s Red Sea. The new clashes reported Thursday targeted civilians in the capital city of Genena, the residents said, an area that is regularly roiled by outbursts of brutal tribal violence. They described attacks by fighters, mostly wearing uniforms belonging to the country’s powerful paramilitary, on several neighborhoods across the city.
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former girlfriend on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included new details that were missing from the accounts she first gave authorities. The woman is the first witness at Masterson's Los Angeles trial on three counts of rape. She testified that she did not understand how precise and thorough she had to be when she first described the assault for police and prosecutors nearly six years ago. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said the decades-old stories told by his accusers are not credible.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday night in Game 5 to complete an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
The NFL never really stops so the offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m.