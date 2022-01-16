1 dead after shooting in Chesterfield

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of a police substation in Chesterfield County.

Police said an officer sitting in the parking lot at 2920 W. Hundred Road heard a gunshot at 6:28 p.m. and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim's identity until family can be notified. Police said suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.