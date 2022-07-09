 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead in Chesterfield County shooting early Saturday

One person was killed in a shooting early Saturday in Chesterfield County.

Police at 12:53 a.m. responded to the 6800 block of Fairpines Road to a report of a man who had been shot. Chesterfield County police in a statement said Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael M. Duncan, 33, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said Duncan and Moseley knew each other. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Chesterfield County police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.