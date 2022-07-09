1 dead in Chesterfield County shooting early Saturday

One person was killed in a shooting early Saturday in Chesterfield County.

Police at 12:53 a.m. responded to the 6800 block of Fairpines Road to a report of a man who had been shot. Chesterfield County police in a statement said Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hundreds rally in Monroe Park, backing abortion rights Several hundred abortion rights supporters gathered with Democratic lawmakers and activists Friday night in Richmond’s Monroe Park pledging to…

Michael M. Duncan, 33, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said Duncan and Moseley knew each other.