President Joe Biden says it remains to be seen if artificial intelligence is dangerous. But he says technology companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public. Biden met Tuesday with his council of advisers on science and technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence pose for individual users and national security. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation in recent months after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot. That helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns about technology that can generate convincing prose or imagery that looks like it’s the work of humans.