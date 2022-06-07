 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead in Gilpin Court shooting

A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Gilpin Court, police said.

At 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond police officers were called to the 300 block of West Charity Street, where they found a man in an alley between apartments. He had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

