1 dead in Gilpin Court shooting

A man was killed in an early morning shooting in Gilpin Court, police said.

At 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond police officers were called to the 300 block of West Charity Street, where they found a man in an alley between apartments. He had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.