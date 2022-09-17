1 dead in Hanover County truck crash

Hanover police are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck.
Driver Brady Marshall Price, 31, of Manakin Sabot, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries, police said late Friday.
The crash happened Thursday at Rural Point Road near the intersection of Georgetown Road.
A 2004 Freightliner was found on its side off the shoulder of the roadway. Police said the truck was traveling eastbound on Rural Point Road when it ran off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and came to rest on its side.
Investigators are still collecting information, police said Friday.
