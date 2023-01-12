1 dead in Midlothian Turnpike shooting

A man was fatally shot in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Thursday night.
Richmond police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:35 p.m. A man with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police said.
Another man found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: 250 photos of Richmond in the 1950s
Robinson and Newcombe
1953 Monument and Horsepen
1955 Parker Field
1952 Monument Avenue
1951 Lee statue
