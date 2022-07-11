1 found dead, 2 with gunshot wounds in Richmond store

Police responding to a report of a shooting at a Richmond store Monday found a man dead inside and two wounded, authorities said.
Police said they were called to the James Food Store in the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at 8:34 p.m.
A man inside was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the death, police said.
Another man was found with life-threatening wounds and a second man had non-life-threatening wounds. They were taken to a hospital.
Police are asking for anyone information to call them at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.