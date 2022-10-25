 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 shot in Glen Allen neighborhood

  • 0

Chef Noori, owner of The Mantu, makes modern Afghani cuisine in a fine dining setting that allows people to connect and introduce cultures. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Henrico County authorities on Tuesday released new details about a shooting in a Glen Allen neighborhood on Monday.

Police responded to 4600 block of Halley’s Circle at about 9:47 p.m. Monday. 

A man with apparent gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, police said. He was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting had happened in front of the man's residence. The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing, masked and appeared to be wearing gloves. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5247. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK new prime minister: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News