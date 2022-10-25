1 shot in Glen Allen neighborhood

Henrico County authorities on Tuesday released new details about a shooting in a Glen Allen neighborhood on Monday.

Police responded to 4600 block of Halley’s Circle at about 9:47 p.m. Monday.

A man with apparent gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, police said. He was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting had happened in front of the man's residence. The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing, masked and appeared to be wearing gloves.