 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

1 wounded in Highland Springs shooting on Thursday

  • 0

The Washington Commanders have a victory under their belts but even before that, Sports Editor Michael Phillips picked them to go 10-7 this year. See more in this week's A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Highland Springs, police said. 

A 911 call was received at about 3:29 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 110 block of South Ivy Avenue.

A man found by officers outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation found shots were fired on South Ivy between East Beal and Read streets. Property also was damaged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine’s President Zelesnky has 'no serious injuries' after car crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News