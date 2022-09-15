1 wounded in Highland Springs shooting on Thursday

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Highland Springs, police said.
A 911 call was received at about 3:29 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 110 block of South Ivy Avenue.
In an 11-page motion filed this week, the defendant says three Richmond police conducted an illegal warrantless search of his home.
A man found by officers outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Police said a preliminary investigation found shots were fired on South Ivy between East Beal and Read streets. Property also was damaged, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top five weekend events: RVA Street Art Festival, Veggie Fest & St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest
RVA Street Art Festival
Father John Misty
St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest
Richmond Veg Fest
Afrikana Film Fest