1 wounded in Highland Springs shooting on Thursday

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Highland Springs, police said.

A 911 call was received at about 3:29 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 110 block of South Ivy Avenue.

A man found by officers outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation found shots were fired on South Ivy between East Beal and Read streets. Property also was damaged, police said.