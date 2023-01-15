 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 wounded in shooting outside Midlothian restaurant early Sunday

Sean McGoey covered a wide range of stories in his first year at the Times-Dispatch. In this A1 Extra, he shares some of the more memorable ones.

A man was shot during a fight outside a Midlothian restaurant early Sunday, police said. 

Chesterfield County Police in a statement said officers were dispatched to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar, 10419 Hull Street Road, at about 2:13 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

The man who was found shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

"At this time, the investigation indicates the victim and another unidentified adult male were involved in a physical confrontation outside the business when the shot was fired," police said in a statement. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

