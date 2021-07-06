10 killed across the Richmond region since Friday through the long holiday weekend

A long holiday weekend was marked by mourning as 10 people across the Richmond region were shot and killed.

Among them was a girl fatally shot in a Henrico County shopping center.

In Richmond, police believe one shooter was killed by an armed bystander at a convenience store after shooting and killing another man. Another man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the interstate in Richmond.

And near sundown in a Hopewell park where people gathered to celebrate on Independence Day, gunfire left one man dead and bullet holes in multiple cars.

The violence spilled blood across the region: four dead in Richmond, three in Henrico, two in Chesterfield County, and one in Hopewell. Two others were injured but are expected to recover, in the nine separate incidents.

While local police are still trying to piece together what happened in each shooting, they say none appears to be connected. Only one arrest has been made, by authorities in Chesterfield.

“This weekend was crazy,” said Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime, which organizes vigils for those lost to violence. “We don’t hold the vigils to glorify the violence. But to heal the family. To heal the community.”