10 killed across the Richmond region since Friday through the long holiday weekend

A long holiday weekend was marked by mourning as 10 people across the Richmond region were shot and killed.
Among them was a girl fatally shot in a Henrico County shopping center.
In Richmond, police believe one shooter was killed by an armed bystander at a convenience store after shooting and killing another man. Another man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the interstate in Richmond.
And near sundown in a Hopewell park where people gathered to celebrate on Independence Day, gunfire left one man dead and bullet holes in multiple cars.
The violence spilled blood across the region: four dead in Richmond, three in Henrico, two in Chesterfield County, and one in Hopewell. Two others were injured but are expected to recover, in the nine separate incidents.
While local police are still trying to piece together what happened in each shooting, they say none appears to be connected. Only one arrest has been made, by authorities in Chesterfield.
“This weekend was crazy,” said Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime, which organizes vigils for those lost to violence. “We don’t hold the vigils to glorify the violence. But to heal the family. To heal the community.”
While details remain scarce, here’s what we know about the shootings that occurred between 4 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday:
July 3
At 4:11 a.m., Chesterfield police were called to the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard, off Walmsley Boulevard, where they found 31-year-old Ever Edgardo Flores Moya.
The Chesterfield man died on the scene, police said. He’d been shot.
Less than 12 hours later, Chesterfield police responded to the 5500 block of Handel Court, less than 3 miles away near Chippenham Parkway.
Police said Darius Royster, 22, of Chesterfield was lying on the ground, dead from a gunshot wound.
Michael T. Haywood, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in relation to the shooting, police said.
Haywood lives in the same block where Royster’s body was found — Royster lived in the county 3 miles north of where he was killed — and knew the victim, police said.
At 3:51 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 24/7 Convenient Food Mart in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, where two men had been shot. Tephon Reid, 24, of Chester and Grant Ellison, 28, of Richmond both died on the scene, police said.
Detectives said Tuesday that they believe Ellison shot Reid, and another bystander in the store shot Ellison. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
In Henrico, at 5:30 p.m., a girl was killed and a man injured in a shooting at the White Oak Village shopping center in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue. Due to her age, police have not released any details about her identity. The man is expected to recover, according to police.
July 4
Around 8:30 p.m., Hopewell police responded to Arlington Park, located at 2700 Courthouse Road, after receiving “multiple calls for shots fired and a large disturbance at the park.”
Joshua Israel Psalms Arrington, 18, of Hopewell was found in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
“At this time, we are not sure if this was a random act of violence or targeted,” said Lt. Michael S. Langford.
At 10:15 p.m., Richmond police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street, where Laron Harrison, 32, was shot.
Harrison was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Thirty minutes later, in Henrico, police responded to the scene where two men were shot along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue, just beyond the city line and Interstate 64.
Police said the scene spanned from Creighton Road along Beck Drive to Cushing Drive, near the Central Gardens community.
Steven Milton Whisnant III, 27, of Chesterfield was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another man was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Just before midnight, Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Engleside Drive, where a shooting was reported at the intersection of Engleside and Elba Street.
Henrico resident Marquan Demont Lane, 19, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
July 5
At 4:12 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge.
A driver reported riding in the left lane when they were shot by someone in a sedan in the center or right lane, police said. The driver pulled off the interstate and stopped in the 500 block of East Broad Street. Police said the driver was not struck, but a passenger was. Richmonder Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, 23, died later at a hospital.
Tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 in Chesterfield; Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 in Richmond and Henrico; or the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202; or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD