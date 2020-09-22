 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11-year-old boy in critical condition after Henrico shooting
0 comments

11-year-old boy in critical condition after Henrico shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights night

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Henrico County on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, multiple 911 calls alerted police to a shooting near the 4600 block of Lakefield Mews Place, a mile from the White Oak Village shopping center. Arriving officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or any vehicles leaving the area are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News