11-year-old boy in critical condition after Henrico shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Henrico County on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, multiple 911 calls alerted police to a shooting near the 4600 block of Lakefield Mews Place, a mile from the White Oak Village shopping center. Arriving officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or any vehicles leaving the area are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.