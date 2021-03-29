14-year-old boy arraigned in connection with fatal shooting of Henrico girl

A 14-year-old boy was arraigned in Henrico County Juvenile Court on Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Lucia Bremer, confirmed Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor who spoke with reporters outside the courthouse following the hearing that lasted only about 15 or 20 minutes.
Juvenile hearings are closed to the public, so Taylor was limited in what she could say, but added that “we are confident that we have the person responsible for the tragedy that occurred on Friday.”
Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader at Quioccasin Middle School, was shot around 4:30 p.m. Friday while walking in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West community, just behind Mills Godwin High School.
Taylor said Monday it is believed Bremer was walking from the school to the neighborhood.
Henrico police scoured the area around the high school Friday evening searching for the shooter. The football game scheduled that night at Godwin was canceled and the school was temporarily locked down.
Police announced around 3:15 p.m. Saturday that they had taken a juvenile into custody. The boy’s identity is being withheld because of his age.
He was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
During Monday’s hearing, the boy appeared from the detention center via video, Taylor said. A guardian appeared on his behalf in court, which Taylor said is required by law.
He will continue to be held, Taylor said.
A status date was scheduled for May 4. Russ Stone and Kevin Purcell were appointed to represent the boy. Purnell declined comment Monday.
Lucia Bremer’s parents were not in court Monday morning, Taylor said, but said her office has been in contact with them.
On Saturday, Bremer’s family identified her as the victim of the shooting in a statement posted on social media.
“Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26,” said the post on a Facebook page for Liberty Tree Farm, which grows vegetables, herbs and flowers in Louisa County. “Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks.”
While Virginia law does allow a defendant as young as 14 to be tried as an adult, Taylor said it is too early to consider it.
“We have a community that is hurting,” Taylor said. “Whether it be from the young lady playing on the soccer team or just what we’ve seen from educators responding about her being a stellar student - there are a lot of people hurting.
“But I would be remiss if I didn’t also acknowledge that we are talking about a 14-year-old juvenile defendant as well.”
The law already determines the types of crimes that a juvenile defendant may commit that would be eligible for trial as an adult, and murder is among them, Taylor said. But there are other factors to consider like the defendant’s age, whether they’ve had other contacts with police, mental health issues, and what might have caused them to act in such as way, Taylor said.
A gofundme webpage (https://gf.me/v/c/wfr/support-for-the-bremer-family), which was created to support the Bremer family, had raised more than $50,000 Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
