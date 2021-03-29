14-year-old boy arraigned in connection with fatal shooting of Henrico girl

During Monday’s hearing, the boy appeared from the detention center via video, Taylor said. A guardian appeared on his behalf in court, which Taylor said is required by law.

He will continue to be held, Taylor said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A status date was scheduled for May 4. Russ Stone and Kevin Purcell were appointed to represent the boy. Purnell declined comment Monday.

Lucia Bremer’s parents were not in court Monday morning, Taylor said, but said her office has been in contact with them.

On Saturday, Bremer’s family identified her as the victim of the shooting in a statement posted on social media.

“Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26,” said the post on a Facebook page for Liberty Tree Farm, which grows vegetables, herbs and flowers in Louisa County. “Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks.”

While Virginia law does allow a defendant as young as 14 to be tried as an adult, Taylor said it is too early to consider it.