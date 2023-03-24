Richmond police have filed charges against a 14-year-old boy in an accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old in South Richmond earlier this month.

Police said in a statement Friday that the suspect was in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

The teenager faces several charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand larceny and underage possession of a firearm.

“A wave of grief reaches all corners of our city when a young person loses their life due to firearms in Richmond,” said the city's interim police chief, Rick Edwards. “It is even worse when it is preventable."

"A firearm stolen from a vehicle led to this tragedy and once again I implore all those with firearms to secure them safely," he added.

Officers responded to the scene on March 10 at around 9:54 p.m. Police were called to the 1600 block of Stockton Street for the report of someone injured.

Officers found the 13-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.