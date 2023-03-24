Richmond police have filed charges against a 14-year-old boy in an accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old in South Richmond earlier this month.
Police said in a statement Friday that the suspect was in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.
The teenager faces several charges including involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand larceny and underage possession of a firearm.
“A wave of grief reaches all corners of our city when a young person loses their life due to firearms in Richmond,” said the city's interim police chief, Rick Edwards. “It is even worse when it is preventable."
People are also reading…
"A firearm stolen from a vehicle led to this tragedy and once again I implore all those with firearms to secure them safely," he added.
Officers responded to the scene on March 10 at around 9:54 p.m. Police were called to the 1600 block of Stockton Street for the report of someone injured.
Officers found the 13-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.