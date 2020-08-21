15-year-old boy killed Wednesday in Gilpin Court

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that also injured a man in Gilpin Court late Wednesday night.

At 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Richmond police officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street for the report of random gunfire and a person shot. Upon arrival, they found the boy and a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley near St. Peter Street.

Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated. The 15-year-old died; the man suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.