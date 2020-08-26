15-year-old charged in connection to homicide in South Richmond

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and three gun crimes in connection with a homicide in South Richmond.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, Richmond police responded to the Southwood Apartments, in 4600 block of Southwood Parkway, where they found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound to the head.

Portillo-Archaga was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

A GoFundMe account created to support Portillo-Archaga's mother, who lives in Richmond, and his wife, who lives in Honduras, said he also leaves behind two small children.

Police would not identify the teen they arrested in connection with his death because he is a juvenile.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.