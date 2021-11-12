16 Virginians guilty of soliciting sex from young women through online prostitution ads placed by Chesterfield police

Sixteen Virginians have been found guilty of soliciting sex in an online sting operation in March that involved the defendants responding to internet advertisements for prostitution services placed by Chesterfield County police. Charges against three other defendants were dropped or dismissed.
The evidence in all of the cases was similar in that the defendants responded to online ads for paid sex that detectives placed with a phone number to call on websites like skipthegames.com, an online escort service, said Chesterfield Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren.
The phone number was monitored by police and the defendants would contact the number by text message. The defendants believed they were chatting with young girls offering sex but they really were communicating with detectives, Loren said.
Arrangements were then made to meet at a Midlothian-area motel, and when the defendants arrived they were taken into custody and arrested. "Each conversation was different which resulted in some of the cases being reduced to misdemeanors," Loren said.
The defendants and their dispositions in the order in which they were adjudicated are:
* Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty May 11 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor age 16 or over. He was fined $200. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
*Jonathan O. Viterro, 20, of Richmond, pleaded guilty May 11 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended.
* Larry A. Brown, 41, of Chesterfield, pleaded guilty May 13 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months suspended, and ordered to complete the "Johns School" program at Commonwealth Catholic Charities. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 31, of Henrico County, pleaded guilty May 20 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail with 6 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Jose Sanchez-Morales, 46, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty June 1 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, pleaded guilty June 2 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 11 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, pleaded guilty June 21 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended, and ordered to participate in sex offender and substance abuse treatment programs. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, pleaded guilty June 23 to felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to five years in prison with 5 years suspended, and ordered to register with the Virginia Sex Registry. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
*Jeffrey S. Harrell, 44, of Midlothian, pleaded no contest June 29 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail with 6 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* William M. Rhea, 28, of Chesterfield, had charges withdrawn against him on July 6 of felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over and using a vehicle to aid prostitution.
* Michael K. Rawlings Jr, 39, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty July 15 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Brian P. McTamaney, 39, of Richmond, pleaded guilty July 20 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor. The disposition of his case was deferred until Oct. 21, when it was dismissed after he satisfied several conditions of the court that included staying in counseling and taking his prescribed medications. McTamaney's attorney provided medical evidence that he was on the autism spectrum. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* William A. Mustain, 69, of Richmond, pleaded no contest July 22 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail with 6 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 28, of Richmond, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was fined $250 and sentenced to 12 month in jail with 12 months suspended. He also was ordered to complete the "Johns School" program at Commonwealth Catholic Charities. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of Chesterfield, had charges withdrawn against him on Aug. 3 of felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over and using a vehicle to aid prostitution.
* Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, pleaded no contest Aug. 30 to felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over for prostitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, reduced from felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over. He was fined $250 and sentenced to 12 months in jail with 10 months suspended. He also was ordered to have no contact with minor children and complete the "Johns School" program at Commonwealth Catholic Charities. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid prostitution was withdrawn.
* Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, pleaded no contest Oct. 21 to felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over for prostitution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 5 years suspended. An accompanying charge of using a vehicle to aid in prostitution was withdrawn.
* Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, is awaiting trial on charges of felony solicitation of a minor 16 or over for prostitution, use of a vehicle to aid prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute it and obstruction of justice.
