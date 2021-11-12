16 Virginians guilty of soliciting sex from young women through online prostitution ads placed by Chesterfield police

Sixteen Virginians have been found guilty of soliciting sex in an online sting operation in March that involved the defendants responding to internet advertisements for prostitution services placed by Chesterfield County police. Charges against three other defendants were dropped or dismissed.

The evidence in all of the cases was similar in that the defendants responded to online ads for paid sex that detectives placed with a phone number to call on websites like skipthegames.com, an online escort service, said Chesterfield Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Loren.

The phone number was monitored by police and the defendants would contact the number by text message. The defendants believed they were chatting with young girls offering sex but they really were communicating with detectives, Loren said.

Arrangements were then made to meet at a Midlothian-area motel, and when the defendants arrived they were taken into custody and arrested. "Each conversation was different which resulted in some of the cases being reduced to misdemeanors," Loren said.

The defendants and their dispositions in the order in which they were adjudicated are: