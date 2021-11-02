 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 arrested by Chesterfield police in underage sex sting
0 Comments

17 arrested by Chesterfield police in underage sex sting

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 Stock photo

Chesterfield County police announced Monday the arrests of 17 people during a two-day operation last week investigating solicitation of sex from minors.

Detectives in the sting confronted the suspects, who had allegedly communicated through online and social media platforms with people they thought were underage, police said.

The suspects arranged to meet with the minors at a location for sexual relations, but were met by police instead and arrested. The 17 face a total of 32 charges.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News