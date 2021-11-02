17 arrested by Chesterfield police in underage sex sting

From staff reports
Chesterfield County police announced Monday the arrests of 17 people during a two-day operation last week investigating solicitation of sex from minors.
Detectives in the sting confronted the suspects, who had allegedly communicated through online and social media platforms with people they thought were underage, police said.
The suspects arranged to meet with the minors at a location for sexual relations, but were met by police instead and arrested. The 17 face a total of 32 charges.