18-year-old Henrico man charged in shooting death of Hanover woman, also 18
18-year-old Henrico man charged in shooting death of Hanover woman, also 18

An 18-year-old Henrico County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman of the same age.

Benjamin A. Newton also faces a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling, Henrico police said Wednesday.

The woman, Brittney J. Peyton, of Hanover County, was found dead Tuesday around 7:42 a.m. in an apartment in the 7600 block of Beth Road. Police had been called after a report of a shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on p3tips.com or by calling 780-1000.

